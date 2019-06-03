Geboortekaartje van zoontje Peter Van de Veire krijgt nog meer betekenis na dood Christophe Lambrecht DBJ

Bron: MNM 2 Showbizz Op 30 mei werd radio-dj Peter Van de Veire (47) opnieuw papa van een zoontje Lex. Op het geboortekaartje prijkte een regenboog die getekend werd door zijn dochter Jitse. Van de Veire vertelde op MNM dat die regenboog na de dood van radiocollage Christophe Lambrecht extra betekenis krijgt.

“Mijn dochter Jitse heeft die regenboog ontwikkeld en getekend”, zegt Van de Veire op MNM. “We hadden alles klaar toen mijn radiocollega Christophe Lambrecht overleed (5 mei, nvdr.). Zijn zoon Maurice had ook een regenboog getekend voor zijn papa, ik was daar zó door gepakt. Dat wij ook die regenboog hebben, moet iets symbolisch zijn, dat het leven een gekke cirkel is.”

Van de Veire was zondagnamiddag even te horen tijdens Marathonradio op MNM. Door de geboorte van zijn zoon doet hij dit jaar niet mee, maar hij werd wel even opgebeld door zijn collega’s. Op de vraag op wie zijn zoon Lex lijkt, zei Van de Veire: “Er is een kin aanwezig die de mijne zou kunnen zijn, ook zijn onderkant lijkt nogal op mij. Maar hij lijkt vooral enorm op zichzelf, gelukkig maar.”

Gisteren startte in het radiohuis in Leuven de zevende editie van de Marathonradio. Drie MNM-dj’s zullen er dag en nacht radio maken: Brahim Attaeb (35), Dorianne Aussems (26) en Sander Gillis (26), die op de valreep insprong voor kersverse vader Peter Van de Veire (47). Normaal gezien zou Van de Veires zoon pas na Marathonradio geboren worden, maar de kleine Lex besliste daar anders over.