Gaëlle uit ‘Mijn Restaurant’ verwacht eerste kindje LV

20 januari 2020

07u50 0 Showbizz Gaëlle Six, die in 2009 met Claudio Dell’Anno deelnam aan ‘Mijn Restaurant’, maakte bekend op Instagram dat ze in verwachting is van haar eerste kindje met haar partner Vito.

Gaëlle en Claudio wonnen het tweede seizoen van ‘Mijn Restaurant’, maar het koppel ging amper een jaar later uit elkaar. Toen ook hun restaurant Dell’Anno failliet ging, koos Gaëlle voor een leven in de anonimiteit.

Ze vond de liefde opnieuw bij Vito Van Laeken, met wie ze nu al zes jaar samen is. De twee trouwden in 2018, en zetten nu een volgende stapje met hun eerste klein spruit. Met een foto op Instagram kondigt het koppel aan dat er een ‘baby kroketje’ onderweg is, die in de zomer zou moeten arriveren.