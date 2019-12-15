Free Souffriau bijt van zich af na kwetsende reactie op sociale media: “Je lijkt me zo intelligent” DBJ

09u40 4 showbizz Zangeres Free Souffriau (39) heeft een van haar Instagram-volgers op zijn plaats gezet. Na een kwetsende reactie op een van haar foto’s gaf ze op een ironische manier tegengas.

“Je bent echt kanker lelijk, vroeger was ik op je verliefd maar nu vraag ik me af waarom”, luidde de commentaar op een van haar posts. Souffriau besloot om op een ironische manier te reageren. “Zo jammer dat je niet meer verliefd op me bent.. je lijkt me zo intelligent”, schrijft ze. Gevolgd door de veelzeggende hashtags #topreactiehoor #stoer #hopelijkzegtniemanddatooittegenjou.

De actrice kan op heel wat bijval van haar volgers rekenen. “Mijn hart bloedt” en “Je bent een warme, toffe madam”, staat er onder meer te lezen. Ook enkele bekende gezichten lieten zich uit. Zo schreef boezemvriend Peter Van de Veire: “Niets van aantrekken. Hij verwart je vast met Miguel Wiels” en reageerde ook comedian William Boeva met een grap. “Free jij bent helemaal niet lelijk, alleen ambetant”, schrijft hij.