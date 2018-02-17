Francia Raisa noemt Selena Gomez familie sinds niertransplantatie: "Ze heeft mijn bloed" EVDB

17 februari 2018

17u13

Bron: eonline 1 Showbizz Actrice Francia Raisa heeft het voor het eerst gehad over de nier die ze doneerde aan haar beste vriendin Selena Gomez. Raisa redde met die daad het leven van zangeres/actrice Gomez.

De 'Grown-ish'-actrice zat samen met Harry Connick Jr., dat maandag zal uitgezonden worden in zijn programma 'Harry'.

Dit was wat Raisa volgens JustJared te vertellen had over de niertransplantatie: "Dus onze operatie vond plaats in juni, maar onze fans wisten dat pas in september. We hadden die privacy nodig. Het was een grote operatie. Selena voelde zich al slecht over het feit dat ik haar mijn nier gaf omdat we gewoon vrienden zijn, ik ben geen familielid ofzo. Wel, ik ben dat nu wel. Ze heeft mijn bloed."

"Zij voelde zich slecht. We wilden gewoon onze families in de buurt en het was cool, want nu heb ik een grote familie. Ik verloor mijn grootouders toen ik jonger was... Haar grootouders zijn nu mijn grootouders en ik heb een soort van uitgebreide familie,het is echt al ongelofelijk geweest."