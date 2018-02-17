Francia Raisa noemt Selena Gomez familie sinds niertransplantatie: "Ze heeft mijn bloed"
De 'Grown-ish'-actrice zat samen met Harry Connick Jr., dat maandag zal uitgezonden worden in zijn programma 'Harry'.
Dit was wat Raisa volgens JustJared te vertellen had over de niertransplantatie: "Dus onze operatie vond plaats in juni, maar onze fans wisten dat pas in september. We hadden die privacy nodig. Het was een grote operatie. Selena voelde zich al slecht over het feit dat ik haar mijn nier gaf omdat we gewoon vrienden zijn, ik ben geen familielid ofzo. Wel, ik ben dat nu wel. Ze heeft mijn bloed."
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
"Zij voelde zich slecht. We wilden gewoon onze families in de buurt en het was cool, want nu heb ik een grote familie. Ik verloor mijn grootouders toen ik jonger was... Haar grootouders zijn nu mijn grootouders en ik heb een soort van uitgebreide familie,het is echt al ongelofelijk geweest."
Reacties