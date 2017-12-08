Fotomodel Bella Hadid stapt mee in Palestijnse betoging
TMZ spotte het fotomodel tussen de demonstranten die betoogden onder de noemer Free Palestine voor de deur van de Amerikaanse ambassade in Londen. ''Handen af van Jeruzalem'', riepen ze.
PHOTO: Supermodel Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) marches with protesters in solidarity with Palestine in London this evening. pic.twitter.com/OR5QFp3aPf link
Bella Hadid is de dochter van multimiljonair Mohamed Hadid, die van Palestijnse afkomst is, en de Nederlandse Yolanda Hadid.
Hadid uitte eerder deze week op Instagram ook al haar ongenoegen over de beslissing van Trump.
💔I've been waiting to put this into perfect words but I realized there is no perfect way to speak of something so unjust. A very very sad day.Watching the news and seeing the pain of the Palestinian people makes me cry for the many many generations of Palestine. Seeing the sadness of my father, cousins, and Palestinian family that are feeling for our Palestinian ancestors makes this even harder to write. Jerusalem is home of all religions. For this to happen, I feel, makes us take 5 steps back making it harder to live in a world of peace. The TREATMENT of the Palestinian people is unfair, one-sided and should not be tolerated. I stand with Palestine. There is no hate against anyone... There are no sides... All religions living side by side.. Now it is Just one man..it has always been a factor of trying to bring peace... Where is the hope..?
Ook in Jeruzalem en de Palestijnse gebieden waren demonstraties, evenals Egypte, Jordanië, Libanon en Tunesië.
