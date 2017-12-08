Ga naar de mobiele website
^ Top

Fotomodel Bella Hadid stapt mee in Palestijnse betoging

    • kv
  • Bron: ANP
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Viewing Party - NYC. Bella Hadid at The Victoria's Secret Viewing Party in New York City. (NYC) URN:33935312 + PHOTO NEWS / PICTURES NOT INCLUDED IN THE CONTRACTS ! only BELGIUM !
Photo News Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Viewing Party - NYC. Bella Hadid at The Victoria's Secret Viewing Party in New York City. (NYC) URN:33935312 + PHOTO NEWS / PICTURES NOT INCLUDED IN THE CONTRACTS ! only BELGIUM !
Showbizz Model Bella Hadid ging vrijdag met boze Palestijnen de straat op in Londen tijdens een demonstratie tegen het besluit van president Donald Trump om Jeruzalem te erkennen als officiële hoofdstad van Israël.

TMZ spotte het fotomodel tussen de demonstranten die betoogden onder de noemer Free Palestine voor de deur van de Amerikaanse ambassade in Londen. ''Handen af van Jeruzalem'', riepen ze.

Bella Hadid is de dochter van multimiljonair Mohamed Hadid, die van Palestijnse afkomst is, en de Nederlandse Yolanda Hadid. 

Hadid uitte eerder deze week op Instagram ook al haar ongenoegen over de beslissing van Trump.

💔I&#39;ve been waiting to put this into perfect words but I realized there is no perfect way to speak of something so unjust. A very very sad day.Watching the news and seeing the pain of the Palestinian people makes me cry for the many many generations of Palestine. Seeing the sadness of my father, cousins, and Palestinian family that are feeling for our Palestinian ancestors makes this even harder to write. Jerusalem is home of all religions. For this to happen, I feel, makes us take 5 steps back making it harder to live in a world of peace. The TREATMENT of the Palestinian people is unfair, one-sided and should not be tolerated. I stand with Palestine. There is no hate against anyone... There are no sides... All religions living side by side.. Now it is Just one man..it has always been a factor of trying to bring peace... Where is the hope..?

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@bellahadid) op

Ook in Jeruzalem en de Palestijnse gebieden waren demonstraties, evenals Egypte, Jordanië, Libanon en Tunesië.

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Gesponsord

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Deze website maakt gebruik van cookies. Door verder te surfen, stemt u in met deze cookies. Klik hier voor meer informatie

Meld een bug