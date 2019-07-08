Ze hebben de smaak te pakken: Charlize Theron en Helen Mirren keren terug voor ‘Fast & Furious 9' TK

08 juli 2019

20u33

Bron: ANP 0 Film Charlize Theron en Helen Mirren zullen ook in het negende deel van de ‘Fast & Furious’-franchise te zien zijn. Dat meldt Vin Diesel op Instagram. Verder zijn er ook nieuwe gezichten tussen de cast: professioneel worstelaar John Cena voegt zich bij de racende familie.

Theron en Mirren speelden al een rol in de achtste film ‘The Fate of the Furious’, die in 2017 uitkwam. Theron speelde cyberterrorist Chipher. Mirren speelde de rol van Magdalene Shaw, de moeder van Deckard (Jason Statham) en Owen (Luke Evans). Mirren zal die rol, die ze ook in de spin-off ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’ speelt, hernemen. ‘Hobbs & Show’ komt begin augustus uit.

‘Fast and Furious 9' wordt momenteel opgenomen in Londen met Justin Lin als regisseur. De prent zou vanaf 22 mei 2020 in de zalen moeten lopen.