Will Smith nerveus om rol van Robin Williams over te nemen in 'Aladdin'

20 december 2018

17u21 0 Film Will Smith was zenuwachtig om de rol van de Geest op zich te nemen in de remake van Disney’s Aladdin, omdat Robin Williams’ geanimeerde performance zo iconisch is.

“Als je dingen doet die iconisch zijn, is het altijd angstaanjagend”, vertelt hij Entertainment Weekly. “De vraag is altijd: Waar zat er nog vlees op het bot? En met het karakter van Robin Williams was er niet veel vlees over.”

In plaats van te proberen om wijlen Williams op het scherm na te bootsen, besloot Smith om wat van zijn hiphopstijl in te brengen om er zijn eigen stijl van te maken. “Voor mij was het eerste aspect het liveaction, dat betekende dat het er echt anders zou uitzien, dus daar werd ik door aangemoedigd”, aldus de acteur. “En in de tweede plaats, nadat ik de animatiefilm een paar keer had bekeken, zag ik waar Robin Williams het personage met een tijdloze versie van zichzelf doordrenkte. Toen zei ik tegen mezelf: Wat als ik het personage gewoon met een tijdloze versie van mezelf doordrenk? En toen dacht ik aan hiphop.”

“Omdat de Geest tijdloos is, krijg je echt van alles te zeggen en te doen, dus ik begon erop te vertrouwen dat ik iets kon leveren dat een hommage was aan Robin Williams, maar muzikaal gezien anders was.” Will denkt dat fans zullen genieten van zijn moderne interpretatie van het karakter, omdat het spreekt over de invloed van hiphopcultuur. “Ik denk dat het zelfs in de Disney-wereld als uniek zal opvallen. Er is niet veel van de hiphop in de geschiedenis van Disney geweest!”

Aladdin is vanaf mei in de bioscoop te zien.