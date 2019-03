Wauw: deze donkere, gedramatiseerde versie van ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ ging meteen viraal

https://t.co/nCx5LcgXhy



Like most 90’s kids, I grew up watching Fresh Prince. Even as a kid, I always thought there was more to the story... so I decided to make this. S/O to incredible team who worked on this! @tldtoday @kustoo @BeleafMel @easymccoy @madebyutah @txyxuxs

Morgan Cooper(@ morgancooperdp)