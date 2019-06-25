Vin Diesel en Michelle Rodriguez beginnen opnames nieuwe ‘Fast & Furious’ SD

De eerste opnamedag van de nieuwste 'Fast & Furious'-film is achter de rug. Dat laten hoofdrolspelers Vin Diesel (51) en Michelle Rodriguez (40) weten in een filmpje op Instagram. Het is al de negende film in de franchise.

“Wow. Kun je het geloven, Letty?”, vraagt Vin Diesel aan Michelle Rodriguez, die in de ‘Fast & Furious’-films zijn echtgenote Letty Ortiz speelt. Rodriguez antwoordt daarop enthousiast: “De negende! Negen!” Volgens Diesel is het een wonder dat de filmreeks het zo ver geschopt heeft. “We zijn zo dankbaar. Voor ons team, maar ook voor de wereld die de franchise heeft omarmd."

Veel filmcollega's, onder wie ‘Fast & Furious’-collega's Jordana Brewster en Ludacris, reageerden op de post. Ook Meadow Walker, de dochter van Paul, plaatste twee hartjes als comment. Haar vader speelde tot zijn dood eind 2013 de rol van Brian O'Connor in de filmreeks.