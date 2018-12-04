VIDEO. Zo klinkt Dimitri Vegas in zijn rol als Spiderman TK

04 december 2018

21u23 2 Film Op 19 december komt de animatiefilm ‘Spider Man: Into The Spider Verse’ in de Vlaamse zalen. Bij ons is een van de hoofdrollen - de stem van Peter B. Parker - weggelegd voor niemand minder dan Dimitri Vegas. Die lanceerde zopas zélf de eerste Vlaamse trailer op Instagram, waarin we voor het eerst horen hoe de dj klinkt in zijn eerste filmrol.

“Ik ben zo trots dat ik de trailer van ‘Spider Man: Into The Spider Verse’ mag voorstellen”, schreef Dimitri Vegas bij de video die hij online postte. “Ik ben hier heel erg blij mij en kan niet wachten om te horen wat jullie ervan denken.” De Marvel-prent geeft een heel andere kijk op het universum van Spiderman, waar meer dan één persoon het spinnenmasker kan dragen. Phil Lord en Christopher Miller, die ook verantwoordelijk waren voor ‘The Lego Movie’ en ‘21 Jump Street’, garanderen een film vol actie en humor, met een ‘baanbrekende visuele stijl’.

Grote fan

Vegas liet eerder al optekenen dat hij dolblij is dat hij zijn favoriete superheld een stem mag geven. “Spiderman pakt normale problemen aan. Hij is geen supergenie zoals Tony Stark, die zichzelf tot Iron Man ontpopte. Hij is een doodnormale jongen. Ik werd verliefd op de allereerste Spiderman-verhalen, waarin Peter Parker vooral probeerde om zijn gewone tienerleven in stand te houden terwijl hij tegen de misdaad vocht.”

De dj beseft wel dat de verantwoordelijkheid zwaar doorweegt na het overlijden van bedenker Stan Lee. “Ik lees al Marvel-strips sinds ik klein ben en ik ben nu 36”, vertelde hij aan Billboard. “Dus dat is bijna 30 jaar. Stan Lee heeft een groot deel van mijn jeugd gevormd op die manier. Zelfs vandaag ben ik nog een grote fan van stripboeken. Ik zit vaak op het vliegtuig en dan lees ik ze constant. Het is ongelofelijk wat die man allemaal heeft gecreëerd. Echt jammer dat hij er niet meer is.”