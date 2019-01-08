Verwijderde scène onthult: zo ziet het ‘Bird Box’-monster er eigenlijk uit TDS

08 januari 2019

11u26

De afgelopen weken heeft de Netflix-film 'Bird Box' het tot een wereldwijde hype geschopt. De film met Sandra Bullock verbrak in zijn eerste week alle records, en werd meer dan 45 miljoen keer bekeken tijdens de eerste week van de release. Toch blijven veel kijkers met een prangende vraag achter: hoe ziet het enge monster uit de film er eigenlijk uit? Dankzij een verwijderde scène uit de film krijgen we daar nu een antwoord op.

Wanneer mysterieuze monsters de wereldbevolking uitdunnen, is maar één ding zeker: wie de wezens in de ogen kijkt, pleegt zelfmoord. Terwijl Malorie (Sandra Bullock) geconfronteerd wordt met het onbekende, moet ze samen met haar twee kinderen vluchten, langs een verraderlijke rivier, naar de enige plaats die nog veilig is. Om ervoor te zorgen dat ze deze tocht overleven, moeten ze de reis noodgedwongen geblinddoekt afleggen.

Dat de monsters echter nooit getoond worden, maakt de film volgens veel kijkers net akelig spannend. Maar volgens ontwerper Andy Bergholtz, die bij de productie van ‘Bird Box’ was betrokken, was er aanvankelijk toch een monster gecreëerd voor het hoofdpersonage. Andy creëerde een angstaanjagende demonische ‘baby’. Via de sociale media deelde hij er enkele beelden van. De scène waarin het monster te zien was werd uiteindelijk geschrapt om het mysterie te bewaren.

Emotionele toestand

“Gezien haar zwangerschap en haar emotionele toestand daarrond vonden de producers dat haar nachtmerrie iets te maken moest hebben met een demonische baby die haar aanviel”, schreef hij. “Ik maakte drie à vier creaties voor er eentje werd goedgekeurd. Ik mocht nadien ook het resultaat schilderen voor het naar de set werd gebracht.”