Vervolg op 'Wonder Woman' uitgesteld

23 oktober 2018

08u17

Bron: ANP 0 Film De sequel van ‘Wonder Woman’ komt pas in 2020 uit. De première van de film stond eigenlijk gepland op 1 november 2019.

Studio Warner Bros en hoofdrolspeelster Gal Gadot hebben maandag laten weten dat de film pas aan het begin van de zomer 2020 uitkomt, omdat dat ook een succesvolle tijd bleek voor de eerste 'Wonder Woman’ in 2017. “Dus toen we een kans zagen om gebruikt te maken van een veranderende concurrentie, hebben we die gepakt”, aldus de studio. “Deze film komt precies terecht waar ‘ie hoort.”

‘Wonder Woman 1984', zoals de sequel gaat heten, komt uit op 5 juni 2020 en neemt in de filmplanning van Warner de plek in van 'Six Billion Dollar Man', die daarmee helemaal van het schema verdwijnt. De film van Mark Wahlberg heeft productieproblemen: in mei stapte de beoogde regisseur op en er is nog geen vervanger gevonden voor de film, gebaseerd op een televisieserie uit de jaren 70.

