Van de ene ‘Wonder Woman’ naar de andere: Gal Gadot kruipt in de huid van Cleopatra

12 oktober 2020

17u36

Bron: HuffPost 0 Film Israëlische actrice Gal Gadot (35) zal de hoofdrol van Cleopatra vertolken in de remake van de gelijknamige klassieker, dit deelde ze mee op haar Instagrampagina. Gadot, vooral bekend van haar rol in ‘Wonder Woman’, kwam zelf met het idee af om de nieuwe film te lanceren.

Het verhaal van Cleopatra heeft in de loop der jaren al verschillende filmversies aangenomen. De bekendste is die van 1963, met Elizabeth Taylor in de hoofdrol. Met een budget van 43 miljoen dollar (zo’n 36 miljoen euro) was het op dat moment de duurste film aller tijden. Gadot wil op haar beurt in de kleren van de ‘koningin van de Nijl’ kruipen en stelde haar idee tijdens de pandemie voor aan verschillende filmstudio’s via Zoom.

Paramount Pictures, de filmgigant die uiteindelijk de rechten op de nieuwe Cleopatra-film heeft opgekocht, duidt Patty Jenkins aan om de film te regisseren. Jenkins is voor Gadot geen vreemde: ze regisseerde beide ‘Wonder Woman’-films en heeft intussen een vertrouwensband met Gadot opgebouwd. Het script zal de vorm van een biografische dramafilm aannemen, waarin Jenkins de Egyptische koningin als een krachtige vrouw wil neerzetten. Paramount Pictures heeft het project naar verluidt op een ‘versneld tijdschema’ geplaatst: het zou de studio veel geld moeten opleveren na een verlieslatend 2020.

Gadot is amper 35, maar kan al een indrukwekkend CV voorleggen. Op haar achttiende werd ze ‘Miss Israël’ gekroond, daarna deed ze twee jaar dienst in het Israëlische leger om vervolgens rechten te studeren. In tussentijd werkte ze aan haar modellencarrière en was te zien in campagnes van Gucci, Jaguar en Miss Sixty. Als actrice brak ze door in ‘Fast & Furious’, waarvoor ze haar eigen stuntwerk deed.

