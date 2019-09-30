TRAILER. De nieuwe ‘Let It Go’? Disney laat eerste liedjes uit ‘Frozen 2' horen MVO

30 september 2019

17u21 22 Film Hoewel we allemaal nog volop meezingen met ‘Let It Go’, heeft Disney besloten om het eerste liedje uit ‘Frozen 2' op ons los te laten in een nieuwe trailer voor de langverwachte vervolgfilm.

Het nummer heet ‘Into The Unknown’, en de titel vat alvast samen waar het hele verhaal over gaat: Elsa, Anna en hun vrienden worden weggestuurd op een potentieel gevaarlijke missie om hun koninkrijk te redden. Ze bevinden zich volledig op onbekend terrein. Het nummer werd ingezongen door musicalster Idina Menzel, die de stem van Elsa vertolkt. Daarnaast werden er ook al enkele voorsmaakjes van een paar andere nummers gedeeld via YoouTube.

Disney gaf in één keer ook een nieuwe poster voor de film vrij, waarop we een wel erg serieuze Anna en Elsa te zien krijgen.

‘Frozen 2' wordt op 20 november in de Belgische zalen verwacht.