Top of flop? Dit zijn de eerste reacties op ‘Bad Boys For Life’, het Hollywooddebuut van Adil El Arbi en Bilall Fallah
‘Bad Boys For Life’ is het langverwachte derde deel van de franchise rond het politieduo Marcus Burnett en Mike Lowrey, vertolkt door Martin Lawrence en Will Smith. Zeventien jaar moesten fans erop wachten, maar hun geduld is nu eindelijk beloond. En met een voorlopige score van 7,2/10 doet de sequel het bijzonder goed op filmwebsite IMDB. Meer zelfs, het eerste deel van ‘Bad Boys’ haalde slechts een puntentotaal van 6,9/10.
Ook op Twitter wordt ‘Bad Boys For Life’ het beste deel in de reeks genoemd. “Ik kwam met een brede glimlach naar buiten”, schrijft Zach Pope. “Mijn mond is echt een paar keer opengevallen van verbazing. Dit is gewoon de beste ‘Bad Boys’-film tot nu toe.”
Onverwachte wendingen
Ook Erik Davis van de filmwebsite Fandango is enthousiast: “Stevige actie, veel humor en enkele onverwachte wendingen. De chemie tussen Smith en Lawrence blijft gewoon geweldig. Deze langverwachte sequel lost netjes alle verwachtingen in.”
De perfecte balans tussen goeie actie, prima acteerprestaties en een sterk persoonlijk verhaal keert ook in andere kritieken vaak terug. Het ziet er dus naar uit dat het debuut van Adil en Bilall klaar is om hoge toppen te scheren aan de box office de komende weken.
#BadBoysForLife WAS GREAT. Absoultley loved it! Went in super nervous but came out with a GIGANTIC SMILE ON MY FACE. I laughed, had my jaw on the floor and was entertained throughout. A huge blast out of the gate for what is the BEST BAD BOYS FILM YET. @BadBoys pic.twitter.com/04lN5Z1IlX link
Happy to report that #BadBoysForLife is an absolute blast! Solid action, tons of humor & some unexpected twists, but it's all about the chemistry between Will Smith & Martin Lawrence. Both are so good, as is Joe Pantoliano. The rare long-awaited sequel that's truly satisfying pic.twitter.com/1nKPnXWkKn link
#BadBoysForLife is not just good it’s DAMN GOOD!! Great emotional elements, bloody fun action, BIG laughs.. like wtf?!? I genuinely loved this movie and it’s easily the best of the Bad Boys Franchise!! pic.twitter.com/kPkyzHxM4N link
#BadBoysForLife was well worth the 17 year wait. Martin Lawrence and Will Smith’s comedic chemistry is undeniable. The film delivers some satisfying action sequences along with some shocking revelations. Audiences will be highly pleased and asking for more! pic.twitter.com/GpJN4BAI4X link
#BadBoysforLife was a BLAST!! If you're an @BadBoys fan, this film is speaking your language. Great humor, thrilling action sequences, fast cars, shootouts a plenty, a glittering Miami, crazy and dangerous villains and a shoot 'em up finale that is 🔥. Go see this one, friends! pic.twitter.com/nMNZMM5k8E link
