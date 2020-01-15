Top of flop? Dit zijn de eerste reacties op ‘Bad Boys For Life’, het Hollywooddebuut van Adil El Arbi en Bilall Fallah

Adil El Arbi en Bilall Fallah met hoofdrolspelers Will Smith en Martin Lawrence.
REUTERS Adil El Arbi en Bilall Fallah met hoofdrolspelers Will Smith en Martin Lawrence.
Film Het zijn spannende tijden voor regisseurs Adil El Arbi (31) en Billall Fallah (34). Hun Hollywooddebuut ‘Bad Boys For Life’, met het iconische filmduo Will Smith en Martin Lawrence in de hoofdrollen, is voor het eerst vertoond in Hollywood. En de reacties zijn bijzonder positief.

‘Bad Boys For Life’ is het langverwachte derde deel van de franchise rond het politieduo Marcus Burnett en Mike Lowrey, vertolkt door Martin Lawrence en Will Smith. Zeventien jaar moesten fans erop wachten, maar hun geduld is nu eindelijk beloond. En met een voorlopige score van 7,2/10 doet de sequel het bijzonder goed op filmwebsite IMDB. Meer zelfs, het eerste deel van ‘Bad Boys’ haalde slechts een puntentotaal van 6,9/10. 

Ook op Twitter wordt ‘Bad Boys For Life’ het beste deel in de reeks genoemd. “Ik kwam met een brede glimlach naar buiten”, schrijft Zach Pope. “Mijn mond is echt een paar keer opengevallen van verbazing. Dit is gewoon de beste ‘Bad Boys’-film tot nu toe.”

Onverwachte wendingen

Ook Erik Davis van de filmwebsite Fandango is enthousiast: “Stevige actie, veel humor en enkele onverwachte wendingen. De chemie tussen Smith en Lawrence blijft gewoon geweldig. Deze langverwachte sequel lost netjes alle verwachtingen in.”

De perfecte balans tussen goeie actie, prima acteerprestaties en een sterk persoonlijk verhaal keert ook in andere kritieken vaak terug. Het ziet er dus naar uit dat het debuut van Adil en Bilall klaar is om hoge toppen te scheren aan de box office de komende weken. 

