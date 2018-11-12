Tom Hiddleston bevestigt: het is nog niét gedaan met Loki MVO

12 november 2018

11u15 2 Film Tom Hiddleston, de acteur die Loki speelt in het Marvel-universum, deelde verrassend nieuws op zijn Instagram-pagina. Na de dood van zijn personage in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, is het dan toch niet gedaan met de geniepige broer van Thor.

Marvel-fans die de laatste Avengers-film gingen kijken, hadden véél kans dat hun favoriete personage ‘stierf’. Dat sterven mag tussen haakjes, omdat vele superhelden in rook opgingen aan het eind van de film, maar hoogstwaarschijnlijk nog terugkeren.

Slechts enkele personages stierven op een andere, mogelijk meer permanente manier: Loki, Gamaora, Vision en Heimdall.

Meer verhalen

Vooral over de dood van Loki was er veel commotie. Zijn plotse dood werd gezien als ‘belachelijk’ en ‘niet conform met de aard van het personage’. Wat vele fans dus al durfden vermoeden, werd nu bevestigd door Hiddleston zelf:

“Loki. Meer verhalen te vertellen. Meer ondeugende streken om uit te halen. Meer op komst.”, schreef hij op Instagram. Hulk-acteur Mark Ruffalo reageerde op de post met: ‘Lowkey excited’, ofwel ‘voorzichtig enthousiast’.

Het is dus zo goed als zeker dat we Loki nog terug zullen zien. Of dat ook in de films zo zal zijn, is echter nog maar de vraag.

Disney+

Disney CEO Bob Iger maakte namelijk pas bekend dag Loki zijn eigen tv-show zou krijgen op het nieuwe streamingplatform van de studio, Disney+. Hiddleston zou louter kunnen aankondigen dat hij zal meewerken aan dat specifieke project. Of de tv-serie zich zal afspelen voor de gebeurtenissen in ‘Infinity War’ of daarna, is niet bekend.

Disney+ moet concurrentie bieden aan grote streamingplatformen zoals Netflix en Amazon Prime Video.