Tom Hardy haast onherkenbaar als Al Capone in nieuwe film ‘Fonzo’ MVO

11 maart 2019

15u55

Bron: Metro UK 0 Film ‘Venom’-acteur Tom Hardy (41) kruipt binnenkort in de huid van topcrimineel Al Capone in de film ‘Fonzo’.

Hardy’s gezicht werd verouderd om op de beruchte Amerikaanse maffiabaas te lijken. Met een terugwijkende haarlijn en een zijden pyjama onder een zwart-wit-gestreepte jas heeft hij de look van de man alvast te pakken. In enkele foto’s op Instagram is hij te zien naast zijn co-acteurs Jack Lowden en Neal Brennan.

De film zal zich focussen op de laatste jaren in het leven van Capone, die vanaf zijn 47ste aan dementie leed. Het verhaal speelt zich af tijdens de tien jaar die de crimineel in de gevangenis doorbracht, en toont op welke verschillende manieren de ziekte een tol eiste.

Wanneer ‘Fonzo’ in de Belgische zalen te zien zal zijn, is nog niet bekend.