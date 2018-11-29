Sylvester Stallone neemt afscheid van Rocky: “Zijn verhaal is verteld” IB

29 november 2018

03u33

Bron: Belga 1 Film De Amerikaanse acteur Sylvester Stallone gaat nooit meer in de huid van Rocky Balboa kruipen. Dat kondigde hij aan op Instagram. In een emotionele post zegt hij na meer dan veertig jaar de boksring te verlaten.

Volgens Stallone is het nu aan de jongere generatie, met de nieuwe held 'Adonis Creed', gespeeld door Michael B. Jordan in Rocky spin-offs Creed en Creed II.

lees verder onder de video:

“Zijn verhaal is verteld. Er opent zich een heel nieuwe wereld voor het publiek, met deze generatie", aldus Stallone op Instagram. Vorig week kwam de film Creed II uit in de VS.

De intussen 72-jarige Stallone vertolkte sinds 1976 het personage van Rocky in zes films en twee spin-offs. Het maakte hem wereldberoemd en hij kreeg verschillende Oscarnominaties voor de rol.