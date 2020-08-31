Sylvester Stallone brengt nieuwe versie van ‘Rocky IV’ uit BDB

31 augustus 2020

21u25

Bron: ANP 0 Film Voor het 35-jarige jubileum van de vierde ‘Rocky’-film brengt hoofdrolspeler en regisseur Sylvester Stallone een nieuwe versie van de actieprent uit. Volgens de 74-jarige wordt er momenteel hard gewerkt aan de director's cut. “Het resultaat zal er geweldig uitzien”, liet de acteur weten op Instagram.

Fans van de film uit 1985 stelden meteen een hoop vragen op sociale media aan de regisseur. Zo wou een volger bijvoorbeeld weten of hij in de nieuwe versie meer te zien zal krijgen van SICO, de robot van Rocky's vriend en schoonbroer Paulie. Daarop antwoordde Stallone dat dat zeker niet het geval zal zijn: “SICO ligt op de schroothoop. Geen robots meer.”

De opmerkingen van Stallone zijn opvallend. De acteur zou destijds namelijk contact gelegd hebben met de makers van de robot omdat hij het apparaat wilde gebruiken om zijn zoon Seargeoh, die autistisch is, te helpen. Het jongetje, toen een jaar of zes, zou inderdaad baat gehad hebben bij zijn kennismaking met SICO, waarna zijn pa besloot de robot een rolletje te geven in de film.

‘Rocky IV’ gaat over de strijd van bokser Rocky Balbao en zijn beste vriend Apollo Creed met hun Russische rivaal Ivan Drago. De gebeurtenissen uit de film zijn de basis voor spin-offs ‘Creed’ en ‘Creed II’ uit 2015 en 2018, waarin Michael B. Jordan de zoon van Apollo, Adonis Creed, speelt.