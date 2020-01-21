Straks op Netflix: de animatiefilms van de legendarische Studio Ghibli, de ‘Japanse Disney’ Redactie

21 januari 2020

Bron: De Morgen 6 Film Netflix heeft de rechten gekocht op 21 animatiefilms van de Japanse Studio Ghibli, ook wel eens ‘de Disney van Japan’ genoemd. Het bedrijf zal vanaf februari telkens een paar films aan zijn bibliotheek toevoegen.

Tot voor kort weigerde Studio Ghibli steeds elke digitale versie van haar films. Maar vorige maand begon het bedrijf dan toch om downloadbare kopieën te verkopen, en kondigde WarnerMedia aan dat het de streamingrechten voor de VS had gekocht voor HBO Max.

Met de aankoop door Netflix zullen de films ook buiten de VS te zien zijn. Netflix zal de films ondertitelen in 28 talen. Er zullen ook in 20 talen gedubde versies komen.

Net als bij HBO Max bevat de deal van Netflix niet ‘Grave of the Fireflies’, aangezien Studio Ghibli van die film de rechten niet bezit.

From February 2020, 21 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli are coming exclusively to Netflix.



We’re proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and My Neighbour Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike. pic.twitter.com/955uiYAzA1 Netflix ANZ(@ NetflixANZ) link

De eerste films, met onder meer ‘Castle in the Sky’, ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’, ‘Only Yesterday’, ‘Porco Rosso’, ‘Ocean Waves’ en ‘Tales from Earthsea’, komen op 1 februari op het platform.

Op 1 maart komen daar ‘Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind’, ‘Princess Mononoke’, ‘My Neighbors the Yamadas’, ‘Spirited Away’, ‘The Cat Returns’, ‘Arrietty’, en ‘The Tale of The Princess Kaguya’.

In april komen dan ook nog ‘Pom Poko’, ‘Whisper of the Heart’, ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’, ‘Ponyo’, ‘From Up on Poppy Hill’, ‘The Wind Rises’, en ‘When Marnie Was There’.