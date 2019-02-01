Staande ovatie voor Matthias Schoenaerts op Sundance Film Festival SD

01 februari 2019

16u45

Bron: Vertigo 0 Film Matthias Schoenaerts (41) bevindt zich momenteel in de Verenigde Staten voor het Sundance Film Festival, waar zijn nieuwste film ‘The Mustang’ gisteren in wereldpremière is gegaan. Schoenaerts zelf kreeg een staande ovatie van de zaal. Dat schrijft Vertigo.

In ‘The Mustang’ speelt Schoenaerts een getormenteerde gevangene die zichzelf door het verzorgen van een wild paard, opnieuw terugvindt. Ook Connie Britton en Bruce Dern spelen mee in de film. De eerste recensies zijn alvast erg lovend over Schoenaerts’ prestatie. En onderstaand filmpje van de staande ovatie bewijst dat ook het publieke volledig mee was met de dramafilm.