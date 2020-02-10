Oscars 2020: alle winnaars op een rij TK

10 februari 2020

05u29 0 Oscars Maar liefst 24 Oscars werden vannacht in het Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles uitgereikt. Hieronder vind je alle nominaties en winnaars nog eens op een rij. De winnaars staan in het vet aangeduid.

Beste Film

‘Ford v Ferrari’

‘The Irishman’

‘Jojo Rabbit’

‘Joker’

‘Little Women’

‘Parasite’

‘Marriage Story’

‘1917’

‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’

Beste Acteur

Antonia Banderas - ‘Pain And Glory’

Leonardo DiCaprio - ‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’

Adam Driver - ‘Marriage Story’

Joaquin Phoenix - ‘Joker’

Jonathan Pryce - ‘The Two Popes’

Beste Actrice

Cynthia Erivo - ‘Harrier’

Scarlett Johansson - ‘Marriage Story’

Saoirse Ronan - ‘Little Women’

Charlize Theron - ‘Bombshell’

Renée Zellweger - ‘Judy’

Beste Regisseur

Martin Scorsese - ‘The Irishman’

Todd Philips - ‘Joker’

Sam Mendes - ‘1917’

‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’ - Quentin Tarantino

‘Parasite’ - Bong Joon Ho

Beste Actrice in een Bijrol

Kathy Bates - ‘Richard Jewell’

Laura Dern - ‘Marriage Story’

Scarlett Johansson - ‘Jojo Rabbit’

Florence Pugh - ‘Little Women’

Margot Robbie - ‘Bombshell’

Beste Acteur in een Bijrol

Tom Hanks - ‘A Beautiful Day in The Neighbourhood’

Anthony Hopkins - ‘The Two Popes’

Al Pacino - ‘The Irishman’

Joe Pesci - ‘The Irishman’

Brad Pitt - ‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’

Beste Internationale Film

‘Corpus Christi’- Polen

‘Honeyland’ - Noord-Macedonië

‘Les Misérables’ - Frankrijk

‘Pain And Glory’ - Spanje

‘Parasite’ - Zuid-Korea

Beste Originele Scenario

‘Knives Out’

‘Marriage Story’

‘1917'

‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’

‘Parasite’

Beste Bewerkte Scenario

‘The Irishman’

‘Jojo Rabbit’

‘Joker’

‘Little Women’

‘The Two Popes’

Beste Soundtrack

‘Joker’

‘Little Women’

‘Marriage Story’

‘1917’

‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

Beste animatiefilm

‘How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’

‘I Lost My Body’

‘Klaus’

‘Missing Link’

‘Toy Story 4’

Beste Originele Nummer

‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ - ‘Toy Story 4’

‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’- ‘Rocketman’

‘I’m Standing With You’ - ‘Breakthrough’

‘Into The Unknown’ - ‘Frozen 2’

‘Stand Up’ - ‘Harriet’

Beste Geanimeerde Kortfilm

‘Daughter’

‘Hair Love’

‘Kitbull’

‘Memorable’

‘Sister’

Beste Live Action Kortfilm

‘Brotherhood’

‘Nefta Football Club’

‘The Neighbour’s Window’

‘Saria’

‘A Sister’

Beste kostuumdesign

‘The Irishman’

‘Jojo Rabbit’

‘Joker’

‘Little Women’

‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’

Beste Sound Mixing

‘Ad Astra’

‘Ford v Ferrari’

‘Joker’

‘1917’

‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’

Beste Sound Editing

‘Ford v Ferrari’

‘Joker’

‘1917’

‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’

‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

Beste Documentaire

‘American Factory’

‘The Cave’

‘The Edge Of Democracy’

‘For Sama’

‘Honeyland’

Beste Korte Documentaire

‘In The Absence’

‘Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)’

‘Life Overtakes Me’

‘St. Louis Superman’

‘Walk Run Cha-Cha’

Beste Productie Design

‘The Irishman’

‘Jojo Rabbit’

‘1917’

‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’

‘Parasite’

Beste Film Editing

‘Ford v Ferrari’

‘The Irishman’

‘Jojo Rabbit’

‘Joker’

‘Parasite’

Beste Cinematografie

‘The Irishman’

‘Joker’

‘The Lighthouse’

‘1917’

‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’

Beste Visuele Effecten

‘Avengers: Endgame’

‘The Irishman’

‘The Lion King’

‘1917’

‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

Beste Make-up en Haarstyling

‘Bombshell’

‘Joker’

‘Judy’

‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’

‘1917’