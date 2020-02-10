Oscars 2020: alle winnaars op een rij
Beste Film
‘Ford v Ferrari’
‘The Irishman’
‘Jojo Rabbit’
‘Joker’
‘Little Women’
‘Parasite’
‘Marriage Story’
‘1917’
‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’
Beste Acteur
Antonia Banderas - ‘Pain And Glory’
Leonardo DiCaprio - ‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’
Adam Driver - ‘Marriage Story’
Joaquin Phoenix - ‘Joker’
Jonathan Pryce - ‘The Two Popes’
Beste Actrice
Cynthia Erivo - ‘Harrier’
Scarlett Johansson - ‘Marriage Story’
Saoirse Ronan - ‘Little Women’
Charlize Theron - ‘Bombshell’
Renée Zellweger - ‘Judy’
Beste Regisseur
Martin Scorsese - ‘The Irishman’
Todd Philips - ‘Joker’
Sam Mendes - ‘1917’
‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’ - Quentin Tarantino
‘Parasite’ - Bong Joon Ho
Beste Actrice in een Bijrol
Kathy Bates - ‘Richard Jewell’
Laura Dern - ‘Marriage Story’
Scarlett Johansson - ‘Jojo Rabbit’
Florence Pugh - ‘Little Women’
Margot Robbie - ‘Bombshell’
Beste Acteur in een Bijrol
Tom Hanks - ‘A Beautiful Day in The Neighbourhood’
Anthony Hopkins - ‘The Two Popes’
Al Pacino - ‘The Irishman’
Joe Pesci - ‘The Irishman’
Brad Pitt - ‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’
Beste Internationale Film
‘Corpus Christi’- Polen
‘Honeyland’ - Noord-Macedonië
‘Les Misérables’ - Frankrijk
‘Pain And Glory’ - Spanje
‘Parasite’ - Zuid-Korea
Beste Originele Scenario
‘Knives Out’
‘Marriage Story’
‘1917'
‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’
‘Parasite’
Beste Bewerkte Scenario
‘The Irishman’
‘Jojo Rabbit’
‘Joker’
‘Little Women’
‘The Two Popes’
Beste Soundtrack
‘Joker’
‘Little Women’
‘Marriage Story’
‘1917’
‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’
Beste animatiefilm
‘How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’
‘I Lost My Body’
‘Klaus’
‘Missing Link’
‘Toy Story 4’
Beste Originele Nummer
‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ - ‘Toy Story 4’
‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’- ‘Rocketman’
‘I’m Standing With You’ - ‘Breakthrough’
‘Into The Unknown’ - ‘Frozen 2’
‘Stand Up’ - ‘Harriet’
Beste Geanimeerde Kortfilm
‘Daughter’
‘Hair Love’
‘Kitbull’
‘Memorable’
‘Sister’
Beste Live Action Kortfilm
‘Brotherhood’
‘Nefta Football Club’
‘The Neighbour’s Window’
‘Saria’
‘A Sister’
Beste kostuumdesign
‘The Irishman’
‘Jojo Rabbit’
‘Joker’
‘Little Women’
‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’
Beste Sound Mixing
‘Ad Astra’
‘Ford v Ferrari’
‘Joker’
‘1917’
‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’
Beste Sound Editing
‘Ford v Ferrari’
‘Joker’
‘1917’
‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’
‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’
Beste Documentaire
‘American Factory’
‘The Cave’
‘The Edge Of Democracy’
‘For Sama’
‘Honeyland’
Beste Korte Documentaire
‘In The Absence’
‘Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)’
‘Life Overtakes Me’
‘St. Louis Superman’
‘Walk Run Cha-Cha’
Beste Productie Design
‘The Irishman’
‘Jojo Rabbit’
‘1917’
‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’
‘Parasite’
Beste Film Editing
‘Ford v Ferrari’
‘The Irishman’
‘Jojo Rabbit’
‘Joker’
‘Parasite’
Beste Cinematografie
‘The Irishman’
‘Joker’
‘The Lighthouse’
‘1917’
‘Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood’
Beste Visuele Effecten
‘Avengers: Endgame’
‘The Irishman’
‘The Lion King’
‘1917’
‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’
Beste Make-up en Haarstyling
‘Bombshell’
‘Joker’
‘Judy’
‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’
‘1917’
