Oscars 2018: dit zijn alle winnaars en de beste speeches Kristien Gijbels-Morato/IB/MVO

05 maart 2018

04u04 1 Oscars De Oscaruitreiking is in volle gang. Hier vindt u een overzicht van alle winnaars:

Beste Film: The Shape of Water

Genomineerden:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkrik

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

Beste Actrice: Francis McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Genomineerden:

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Beste Acteur: Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'

Genomineerden:

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Beste Regie: Guillermo Del Toro, 'The Shape of Water'

Genomineerden:

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Beste originele song: Remember Me (Coco)

Genomineerden:

Mighty River (Mudbound)

Stand Up For Something (Marshall)

Mystery of Love (Call Me By Your Name)

This Is Me (The Greatest Showman)

Beste originele soundtrack: Alexandre Desplat, 'The Shape of Water'

Genomineerden:

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, Star Wars Episode VIII

Beste Cinematografie: Roger A Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Genomineerden:

Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Beste Mannelijke Bijrol: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Genomineerden:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Beste Make-up en Haar: ' Darkest Hour’, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski en Lucy Sibbick

Genomineerden

Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips en Lou Sheppard

Wonder, Arjen Tuiten

Beste Kostuumontwerp: ' Phantom Thread', Mark Bridges

Genomineerden:

Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle

Beste Documentaire: 'Icarus'

Genomineerden:

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Beste Muziekmontage: 'Dunkirk', Richard King en Alex Gibson

Genomineerden:

Baby Driver, Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini en Theo Green

The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille en Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Matthew Wood en Ren Klyce

Beste Soundmix: ' Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, en Gary A. Rizzo

Genomineerden:

Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin en Mary H. Ellis

Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, en Mac Ruth

The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, en Glen Gauthier

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce en Stuart Wilson

Beste Productieontwerp: 'The Shape of Water'

Genomineerden

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Beste Niet-Engelstalige Film: ' A Fantastic Woman' (Chili)

Genomineerden:

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Beste Vrouwelijke Bijrol: Allison Janney, 'I, Tonya'

Genomineerden:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Lesley Manville , Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Beste Ge animeerde Kortfilm: 'Dear Basketball'

Genomineerden:

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Beste Animatiefilm: 'Coco'

Genomineerden:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Beste Visuele Effecten: 'Blade Runner 2049'

Genomineerden:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris

War for the Planet of the Apes

Beste Filmmontage: 'Dunkirk', Lee Smith

Genomineerden:

Baby Driver, Paul Machliss en Jonathan Amos

I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky,

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

Beste Documentaire (kort): 'Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405'

Genomineerden:

Edith + Eddie

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Beste Kortfilm: 'The Silent Child'

Genomineerden:

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

Watu Wote/All of Us



Beste Aangepast Script: 'Call Me By Your Name', script door James Ivory

Genomineerden:

The Disaster Artist, script door Scott Neustadter en Michael H. Weber

Logan, script door Scott Frank & James Mangold en Michael Green; verhaal door James Mangold

Molly’s Game, bewerkt door Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound, script door Virgil Williams en Dee Rees

Beste Origineel Script: 'Get Out', geschreven door Jordan Peele



Genomineerden:

The Big Sick, geschreven door Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Lady Bird, geschreven door Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, geschreven door Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Verhaal door Guillermo del Toro

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, geschreven door Martin McDonagh