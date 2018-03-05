Oscars 2018: dit zijn alle winnaars en de beste speeches
Beste Film: The Shape of Water
Genomineerden:
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkrik
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
Beste Actrice: Francis McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Genomineerden:
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Beste Acteur: Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'
Genomineerden:
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Beste Regie: Guillermo Del Toro, 'The Shape of Water'
Genomineerden:
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Beste originele song: Remember Me (Coco)
Genomineerden:
Mighty River (Mudbound)
Stand Up For Something (Marshall)
Mystery of Love (Call Me By Your Name)
This Is Me (The Greatest Showman)
Beste originele soundtrack: Alexandre Desplat, 'The Shape of Water'
Genomineerden:
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, Star Wars Episode VIII
Beste Cinematografie: Roger A Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Genomineerden:
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Beste Mannelijke Bijrol: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Genomineerden:
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Beste Make-up en Haar: 'Darkest Hour’, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski en Lucy Sibbick
Genomineerden
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips en Lou Sheppard
Wonder, Arjen Tuiten
Beste Kostuumontwerp: 'Phantom Thread', Mark Bridges
Genomineerden:
Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle
Beste Documentaire: 'Icarus'
Genomineerden:
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Beste Muziekmontage: 'Dunkirk', Richard King en Alex Gibson
Genomineerden:
Baby Driver, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini en Theo Green
The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille en Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Matthew Wood en Ren Klyce
Beste Soundmix: 'Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, en Gary A. Rizzo
Genomineerden:
Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin en Mary H. Ellis
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, en Mac Ruth
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, en Glen Gauthier
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce en Stuart Wilson
Beste Productieontwerp: 'The Shape of Water'
Genomineerden
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Beste Niet-Engelstalige Film: 'A Fantastic Woman' (Chili)
Genomineerden:
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Beste Vrouwelijke Bijrol: Allison Janney, 'I, Tonya'
Genomineerden:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Lesley Manville , Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Beste Geanimeerde Kortfilm: 'Dear Basketball'
Genomineerden:
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Beste Animatiefilm: 'Coco'
Genomineerden:
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Beste Visuele Effecten: 'Blade Runner 2049'
Genomineerden:
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris
War for the Planet of the Apes
Beste Filmmontage: 'Dunkirk', Lee Smith
Genomineerden:
Baby Driver, Paul Machliss en Jonathan Amos
I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky,
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory
Beste Documentaire (kort): 'Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405'
Genomineerden:
Edith + Eddie
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Beste Kortfilm: 'The Silent Child'
Genomineerden:
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
Watu Wote/All of Us
Beste Aangepast Script: 'Call Me By Your Name', script door James Ivory
Genomineerden:
The Disaster Artist, script door Scott Neustadter en Michael H. Weber
Logan, script door Scott Frank & James Mangold en Michael Green; verhaal door James Mangold
Molly’s Game, bewerkt door Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound, script door Virgil Williams en Dee Rees
Beste Origineel Script: 'Get Out', geschreven door Jordan Peele
Genomineerden:
The Big Sick, geschreven door Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Lady Bird, geschreven door Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, geschreven door Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Verhaal door Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, geschreven door Martin McDonagh
