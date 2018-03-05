Oscars 2018: dit zijn alle winnaars en de beste speeches

Guillermo Del Toro won de Oscar voor Beste Film met The Shape of Water
Oscars De Oscaruitreiking van 2018 is alweer achter de rug, met enkele verrassende resultaten. Hier vindt u een overzicht van alle winnaars:

Beste Film: The Shape of Water

Genomineerden:
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkrik
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post 

Beste Actrice: Francis McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Genomineerden:
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post

Beste Acteur: Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'

Genomineerden:
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Beste Regie: Guillermo Del Toro, 'The Shape of Water'

Genomineerden:
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk 

Beste originele song: Remember Me (Coco)

Genomineerden:
Mighty River (Mudbound)
Stand Up For Something (Marshall)
Mystery of Love (Call Me By Your Name)
This Is Me (The Greatest Showman)

Beste originele soundtrack: Alexandre Desplat, 'The Shape of Water'

Genomineerden:
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, Star Wars Episode VIII

Beste Cinematografie: Roger A Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Genomineerden:
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound 
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Beste Mannelijke Bijrol: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Genomineerden
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Beste Make-up en Haar: 'Darkest Hour’, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski en Lucy Sibbick

Genomineerden
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips en Lou Sheppard
Wonder, Arjen Tuiten

Beste Kostuumontwerp: 'Phantom Thread', Mark Bridges

Genomineerden:
Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle

Beste Documentaire: 'Icarus'
Genomineerden: 
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island

Beste Muziekmontage: 'Dunkirk', Richard King en Alex Gibson
Genomineerden: 
Baby Driver, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini en Theo Green
The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille en Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Matthew Wood en Ren Klyce

Beste Soundmix: 'Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, en Gary A. Rizzo

Genomineerden: 
Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin en Mary H. Ellis
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, en Mac Ruth
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, en Glen Gauthier
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce en Stuart Wilson

Beste Productieontwerp: 'The Shape of Water'

Genomineerden
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk

Beste Niet-Engelstalige Film:  'A Fantastic Woman' (Chili)

Genomineerden:
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square

Beste Vrouwelijke Bijrol: Allison Janney, 'I, Tonya'

Genomineerden:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Lesley Manville , Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Beste Geanimeerde Kortfilm: 'Dear Basketball'

Genomineerden:
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes

Beste Animatiefilm: 'Coco'

Genomineerden: 
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Beste Visuele Effecten: 'Blade Runner 2049'

Genomineerden: 
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris
War for the Planet of the Apes

Beste Filmmontage: 'Dunkirk', Lee Smith

Genomineerden:
Baby Driver, Paul Machliss en Jonathan Amos
I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky,
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

Beste Documentaire (kort): 'Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405'

Genomineerden:
Edith + Eddie
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop

Beste Kortfilm: 'The Silent Child'

Genomineerden:
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
Watu Wote/All of Us

Beste Aangepast Script: 'Call Me By Your Name', script door James Ivory

Genomineerden:
The Disaster Artist, script door Scott Neustadter en Michael H. Weber
Logan, script door Scott Frank & James Mangold en Michael Green; verhaal door James Mangold
Molly’s Game, bewerkt door Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound, script door Virgil Williams en Dee Rees

Beste Origineel Script: 'Get Out', geschreven door Jordan Peele

Genomineerden:
The Big Sick, geschreven door Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Lady Bird, geschreven door Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, geschreven door Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Verhaal door Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, geschreven door Martin McDonagh

