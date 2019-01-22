LIVESTREAM. Volg hier de Oscarnominaties op de voet MVO

22 januari 2019

13u41 1 Oscars Het is zover, de Oscarnominaties worden op dit moment bekendgemaakt. De Oscarceremonie zelf zal op 24 februari plaatsvinden. Hier kan je alles live mee volgen.

Op dit moment maakt The Academy de genomineerden van de Oscars bekend.

Beste Actrice in een Bijrol

Amy Adams

Marina De Tavira

Emma Stone

Regina King Rachel Weisz

Beste kostuumontwerp

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres

Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell

Black Panther - Ruth Carter

Mary Queen Of Scots - Alexandra Bryne

The Favourite - Sandy Powell

Soundmixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Short Film

Animal Behavior

Boa

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Shot

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Beste Originele Soundtrack

Black Pather

Blakkklansman

Mary Poppins Returns

If Beale Street Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Film Editing

Blackkklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Vice

Green Book

Beste Acteur in een Bijrol

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver - Blackkklansman

Sam Elliot - A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Beste Buitenlandse Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Beste Korte Documentaire

Black Sheep

Endgame

Lifeboat

A Night At The Garden

Period. End Of Sentence.

Beste Documentairefilm

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, The Evening

Mining The Gap

Of Fathers And Sons

RBG

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Retuns

Roma

Cinematografie

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Visuele effecten

Avengers: Infinity ar

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Make-up en hairstyling

Mary Queen of Scots

Border

Vice

Animatiefilm

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spier-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Originele nummer

All The Stars - Black Panther

I’ll Fight - RBG

The Place Where The Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins

Shallow - A Star Is Born

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings - The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Aangepaste screenplay

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Blackkklansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Originele Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Beste Acteur

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Beste Actrice

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Beste Regie

Blackkklansman - Spike Lee

Cold War - Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite - Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón

Vice - Adam McKay