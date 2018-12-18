Dit zijn alle genomineerden op de shortlist van de Oscars
Hieronder zetten we alle genomineerden voor de Oscars 2019 nog eens op een rij. De uiteindelijke genomineerden worden op 22 januari bekendgemaakt.
Beste Documentaire
Charm City
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
RBG
Shirkers
The Silence of Others
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Beste Kortfilm Documentaire
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
Los Comandos
My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
’63 Boycott
Women of the Gulag
Zion
Beste Buitenlandse Film
Birds of Passage (Colombia)
The Guilty (Denemarken)
Never Look Away (Duitsland)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Ayka (Kazachstan)
Capernaum (Libanon)
Roma (Mexico)
Cold War (Polen)
Burning (Zuid-Korea)
Beste Makeup en Hairstyling
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Suspiria
Vice
Beste Originele Soundtrack
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
Beste originele nummer
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” uit The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
“Treasure” uit Beautiful Boy
“All the Stars” uit Black Panther
“Revelation” uit Boy Erased
“Girl in the Movies” uit Dumplin’
“We Won’t Move” uit The Hate U Give
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” uit Mary Poppins Returns
“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” uit Mary Poppins Returns
“Keep Reachin’” uit Quincy
“I’ll Fight” uit RBG
“A Place Called Slaughter Race” uit Ralph Breaks the Internet
“OYAHYTT” uit Sorry to Bother You
“Shallow” uit A Star Is Born
“Suspirium” uit Suspiria
“The Big Unknown” uit Widows
Beste geanimeerde kortfilm
Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pepe le Morse
Weekends
Beste Live-action Kortfilm
Caroline
Chuchotage
Detainment
Fauve
Icare
Marguerite
May Day
Mother
Skin
Wale
Beste Visuele Effecten
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Christopher Robin
First Man
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mary Poppins Returns
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Welcome to Marwen
