Dit zijn alle genomineerden op de shortlist van de Oscars MVO

18 december 2018

10u52

Bron: Hollywood Reporter 1 Oscars Jammer voor ‘Girl’, maar onze Belgische film staat niet meer op de shortlist van de Oscars. Wie er dan wel nog in aanmerking komt voor zo’n beeldje, ontdek je hier.

Hieronder zetten we alle genomineerden voor de Oscars 2019 nog eens op een rij. De uiteindelijke genomineerden worden op 22 januari bekendgemaakt.

Beste Documentaire

Charm City

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

RBG

Shirkers

The Silence of Others

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Beste Kortfilm Documentaire

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

’63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

Beste Buitenlandse Film

Birds of Passage (Colombia)

The Guilty (Denemarken)

Never Look Away (Duitsland)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Ayka (Kazachstan)

Capernaum (Libanon)

Roma (Mexico)

Cold War (Polen)

Burning (Zuid-Korea)

Beste Makeup en Hairstyling

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Suspiria

Vice

Beste Originele Soundtrack

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

Beste originele nummer

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” uit The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

“Treasure” uit Beautiful Boy

“All the Stars” uit Black Panther

“Revelation” uit Boy Erased

“Girl in the Movies” uit Dumplin’

“We Won’t Move” uit The Hate U Give

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” uit Mary Poppins Returns

“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” uit Mary Poppins Returns

“Keep Reachin’” uit Quincy

“I’ll Fight” uit RBG

“A Place Called Slaughter Race” uit Ralph Breaks the Internet

“OYAHYTT” uit Sorry to Bother You

“Shallow” uit A Star Is Born

“Suspirium” uit Suspiria

“The Big Unknown” uit Widows

Beste geanimeerde kortfilm

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pepe le Morse

Weekends

Beste Live-action Kortfilm

Caroline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Mother

Skin

Wale

Beste Visuele Effecten

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Christopher Robin

First Man

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mary Poppins Returns

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Welcome to Marwen