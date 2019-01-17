Ook Robert Downey Jr. blikt 10 jaar terug in de tijd naar zijn eerste Sherlock Holmes-film: “En nu komt eindelijk de 3de eraan!” MVO

17 januari 2019

14u16 0 Film De 10 Year Challenge houdt heel Hollywood in de ban. Ook acteur Robert Downey Jr. blikt terug op wat hij 10 jaar geleden aan het doen was. Toen kwam toevallig net de eerste ‘Sherlock Holmes’-prent van Guy Richie uit, waarin Robert de hoofdrol speelt.

Binnenkort kruipt hij opnieuw in de huid van de excentrieke Londense detective. Het heeft lang geduurd, maar na ‘Sherlock Holmes’ (2009) en de sequel ‘Game Of Shadows’ uit 2011 - met een frustrerend open einde - is nu éindelijk het laatste deel van de trilogie onderweg.

Al sinds 2013 lopen er geruchten over het schrijven van een nieuw script, en in augustus 2018 gooide Robert nog wat olie op het vuur met een cryptische tweet. Maar intussen is het officieel. Op 25 december 2020 mogen we de laatste ‘Sherlock Holmes’ verwachten, ook dit keer weer met Robert Downey Jr. en zijn tegenspeler Jude Law in de hoofdrol. De twee acteurs zijn sinds de opnames van hun eerste film als Sherlock Holmes en Dr. John Watson goede vrienden.

De gebeurtenissen in film 3 zullen zich toevallig ook 3 jaar na de feiten in ‘Game Of Shadows’ afspelen.

Practicing my Sherlock face. pic.twitter.com/Vs7kGF70Re Robert Downey Jr(@ RobertDowneyJr) link