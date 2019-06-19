Ongepast? Chucky slacht ‘Toy Story’-personages af in officiële posters voor ‘Child’s Play’ MVO

19 juni 2019

13u22 14 Film Veel speelgoed in de zalen dit weekend, maar niet allemaal even zachtaardig. Zowel ‘Child’s Play’ als ‘Toy Story 4' gaan in première, en de kwaadaardige pop Chucky is duidelijk niet gesteld op zijn concurrentie.

Grappig of net een beetje morbide? De meningen zijn verdeeld over de ludieke ‘Toy Story’-posters van ‘Child’s Play’. In het nieuwste exemplaar krijgen we te zien hoe de hoofdrol uit de griezelfilm, de bekende pop Chucky, de kop van Disney-dinosaurus Rex eraf brandt met een aansteker. Eerder vermoorde hij ook Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Mr. Potato Head en Slinky - die laatste belandde op de barbecue.

“Oh nee, daar gaat mijn kindertijd”, klinkt het op sociale media. Of: “Ik was vroeger al bang van Chucky, maar nu kan ik hem helemaal niet meer zien.” Anderen vinden het dan weer smakeloos dat de horrorfilm op deze manier uithaalt naar een prent die voornamelijk voor kinderen bedoeld is. “Hopelijk hebben de kleintjes hier geen nachtmerries van”, merkt iemand op.

Herschreven

‘Child’s Play’ is een reboot van de originele slasherfilm uit 1988. Er werden wel enkele veranderingen doorgevoerd in het script. Zo is Chucky dit keer geen pop die bezeten wordt door een seriemoordenaar, maar een stuk speelgoed met artificiële intelligentie. Het is de bedoeling van regisseur Lars Klevberg om het personage ‘begrijpelijke motivaties’ te geven, die vanuit zijn standpunt niet kwaadaardig, maar juist humaan zijn. “De kijker zal snappen waar zijn moordlust vandaan komt”, klinkt het.

Laatste ‘Toy Story’

Voor ‘Toy Story’ wordt het dan weer de laatste film in een reeks van 4, die het verhaal van de intussen wereldwijd bekende speelgoedfiguren Woody en Buzz vertelt. De prent krijgt enorm goede commentaar van experts, en er wordt verwacht dat de film het record van meest succesvolle animatiefilm ooit zal breken.

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@childsplaymovie) op 21 mei 2019 om 14:59 CEST