Ondanks gekibbel: 'Carrie' wil geen Sex and the City-film zonder 'Samantha'

Alhoewel de twee al tijden min of meer openlijk kibbelen, ziet Sarah Jessica Parker het niet tot een derde 'Sex And The City'-film komen zonder Kim Cattrall. Dat heeft ze aan een fan op Instagram laten weten.

Een volger schreef onder een post van Sarah Jessica: "Je bent nog steeds mijn held. Schrijf Kim/Samantha er alsjeblieft uit als ze geen interesse heeft en maak Sex And The City-film 3. De fans hebben dit nodig." De actrice antwoordde daarop: "Ik weet niet of ik me er iets bij kan voorstellen nog een film te maken zonder haar."

Een jaar geleden uitte Sarah Jessica haar teleurstelling over het sneuvelen van plannen voor een derde film. Die kon niet gemaakt worden, omdat Kim geen interesse meer had om terug te keren in haar rol als Samantha in de populaire 'Sex and the City'-serie en films.

Kim beweerde dat ze dat al een jaar eerder had aangegeven en dat ze het niet waardeerde dat de producenten van de film, onder wie Sarah Jessica, het deden lijken alsof ze iedereen aan het lijntje had gehouden. In een Britse talkshow liet ze weten dat haar oud-collega dat aardiger had kunnen aanpakken. Ze zei daarbij ook: "Ik heb nooit begrepen wat haar probleem was."

Afgelopen winter ging het weer mis tussen de twee. Kim deelde op Instagram berichten over haar vermiste broer, die later overleden bleek. Al haar SATC-collega's reageerden met steunbetuigingen. In eerste instantie bedankte Kim hen daarvoor, later plaatste ze opeens een venijnig bericht over Sarah Jessica. "Je aanhoudende berichten zijn een pijnlijke herinnering over hoe wreed je was en bent. Laat ik heel duidelijk zijn: je bent geen familie en je bent niet mijn vriendin."