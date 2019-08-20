Nieuwe James Bond-film heeft eindelijk een titel SDE

20 augustus 2019

18u44

Bron: ANP 8 Film De opnames van de nieuwe James Bond-film zijn al een tijdje aan de gang, maar de titel is nu ook eindelijk bekendgemaakt. De 25ste film zal ‘No Time To Die’ heten.

Eerder deden al verschillende geruchten de ronde over een mogelijke titel voor deze 25ste James Bond-film. Zo zou de prent mogelijk ‘Shatterhand’ gaan heten, of ‘Eclipse’. Maar niets van dat alles: de productie koos uiteindelijk dus voor ‘No Time To Die’. Erg veel is er over de film nog niet geweten. Wel is duidelijk dat Daniel Craig opnieuw (en voor de laatste keer?) in de huid van de superspion zal kruipen. Ook zou er een nieuwe 007 in voorkomen: ‘Captain Marvel’-actrice Lashana Lynch zou de taken van Bond overnemen in deze 25ste film.

De opnames zijn ondertussen volop bezig, al lopen ze niet van een leien dakje. In april 2020 moet ‘No Time To Die’ dan in de bioscoop te zien zijn.