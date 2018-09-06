Nieuwe beelden Captain Marvel zijn veelbelovend: "Ze heeft een kort lontje en wacht niet op orders" MVO

06 september 2018

09u38 0 Film Captain Marvel, de nieuwste superheld binnen het Marvel-universum, krijgt binnenkort haar eigen film. De eerste beelden zien er alvast veelbelovend uit.

Brie Larson beloofde dat ze vandaag 'het internet zou breken', en ze houdt haar belofte. De eerste nieuwe beelden van Larson als Captain Marvel werden vandaag vrijgegeven via Entertainment Weekly.

De cover van het magazine toont voor het eerst het volledige kostuum van de superheld en via Instagram werd ook het eerste beeld uit de film getoond.

"Ze is altijd 100% zichzelf," zegt Larson over haar personage. "Ze kan agressief zijn, want ze heeft een korte lont. Ze wacht niet altijd op orders."

Haar superkrachten bestaan uit vliegen, het projecteren en absorberen van energie, bovenmenselijke kracht en uithoudingsvermogen.

'Captain Marvel' zal op 8 maart 2019 in de bioscoop te zien zijn.