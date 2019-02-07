Nick Jonas ook te zien in nieuwe ‘Jumanji’-film MVO

14u54 0 Film Goed nieuws voor fans van ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’. Nick Jonas heeft laten weten weer van de partij te zijn en opnieuw in de huid van zijn karakter Jefferson ‘Seaplane’ McDonough. Jonas maakte het nieuws bekend via Instagram.

“Raad eens wie er terug is? Let’s go people! De Jumanji sequel is onderweg en ik vind het te gek om ‘Alex’ terug te brengen naar het grote scherm,” aldus een enthousiaste Nick.

Ook Kevin Hart, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson en Karen Gillan zijn weer van de partij, waar Awkwafina, de ster uit de film ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ toetreedt tot de cast. Ook Danny DeVito en Danny Glover zullen te zien zijn in de film waarvan de verwachtingen hooggespannen zijn.

‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ bracht wereldwijd bijna 500 miljoen euro op. Het was de opvolger van de film ‘Jumanji’ uit 1985, waarin Robin Williams de hoofdrol speelde.