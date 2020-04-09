Netflix komt met Instagram liveshow over mentale gezondheid LOV

Netflix begint een wekelijkse liveshow op Instagram over mentale gezondheid tijdens de coronacrisis. Voor ‘Wanna talk about it?’ zijn verschillende jonge sterren uit Netflix-producties aangetrokken.

In een wekelijks terugkerende live-uitzending op het Instagramkanaal van de Amerikaanse Netflix gaan de acteurs in gesprek met elkaar en met experts over wat de coronacrisis doet met je mentale gezondheid. Ook bespreken ze manieren om mentaal gezond te blijven en goed voor jezelf te zorgen tijdens de pandemie.

Onder meer Lana Condor uit de tienerfilm ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’, Caleb McLaughlin uit de populaire serie ‘Stranger Things’ en Alisha Boe van de serie ‘13 Reasons Why’ doen mee aan de show. De eerste livestream van ‘Wanna Talk About It?’ is donderdag 9 april om 16.00 uur Californische tijd (01.00 uur ‘s nachts in België).