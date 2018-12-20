Netflix-hit ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ krijgt een vervolg TK

Netflix geeft de fans van de hitfilm 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' een kerstcadeau: de film krijgt een vervolg. Actrice Lana Condor, die de hoofdrol van Lara Jean vertolkt, plaatste een Instagram-video waarin ze het nieuws bekendmaakte. "Het gaat gebeuren! Zo blij om aan te mogen kondigen dat er snel een #ToAllTheBoysSequel komt".

Hoofdrolspelers Lara Condor en Noah Centineo zijn al volledig gefocust op het promoten van de nieuwe film, maar het is nog niet bekend wanneer het vervolg op Netflix zal verschijnen. De eerste film was gebaseerd op het gelijknamige boek, dat deel uitmaakt van een trilogie van schrijfster Jenny Han. Het vervolg krijgt de naam ‘PS I Still Love You’.

‘To All The Boys’ was een van de meest bekeken Netflix Original-films ooit. De film gaat over Lara Jean en de brieven die ze schrijft aan elke jongen waar ze ooit verliefd op is geweest. De acteurs zijn in ieder geval dolenthousiast over het succes van de film. Wie er nog in het vervolg zal meespelen, wordt later bekendgemaakt.