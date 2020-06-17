Netflix bestelt film over ‘Undercover’-personage Ferry bij productiehuis De Mensen LOV

17 juni 2020

10u45

Bron: ANP 4 Film Netflix gaat een film maken over Ferry Bouman, één van de hoofdpersonages uit de hitserie ‘Undercover’. De film heet ‘Ferry’ en vertelt over de beginjaren van Bouman. Hoofdrolspelers Frank Lammers en Elise Schaap zullen allebei in deze prequel te zien zijn, maakte Netflix woensdag bekend. De film zal door het Vlaamse productiehuis De Mensen gemaakt worden.

‘Ferry’ speelt zich af in 2006 in Amsterdam. De meedogenloze Bouman (Lammers) werkt voor de machtige hasjbaron Ralph Brink. Op een dag wordt de bende bruut overvallen en raakt de zoon van Ralph levensgevaarlijk gewond. Wanneer de sporen naar een groepje kampers in Brabant wijzen, wordt Ferry op pad gestuurd om de daders te vinden.

“Het succes van ‘Undercover’ en de manier waarop onze kijkers Ferry, Danielle en John in hun harten hebben gesloten, is voor een maker het allerbeste waar je op kan hopen,” zegt Nico Moolenaar, scenarist en creative producer. “We zijn trots dat we van Netflix de kans krijgen om te vertellen waar Ferry vandaan komt, hoe hij Danielle heeft leren kennen en hoe hij op de camping is beland, lang voor er sprake was van undercoveragenten in zijn leven.”

Succes

De vraag naar een film rond het personage van Ferry Bouman komt er niet zomaar. ‘Undercover’ was in 2019 de best bekeken reeks op Netflix Nederland, waarmee Tom Waes en co kleppers als ‘La casa de papel’, ‘The Irishman’ en ‘The Witcher’ achter zich lieten. Ook in Latijns-Amerika was ‘Undercover’ een succes op Netflix. In Vlaanderen scoorde de reeks op Eén gemiddeld 1.176.300 kijkers.

Het is nog niet bekend wie verder in de film te zien zijn. Ook is niet duidelijk wanneer de opnames van start gaan of wanneer ‘Ferry’ te zien zal zijn.