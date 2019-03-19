Mogelijke titel voor 25ste ‘James Bond’-film gelekt SD

19 maart 2019

21u02

Nadat eerder al geruchten de ronde deden dat de 25ste 'James Bond'-film de titel 'Shatterhand' zou krijgen, komt nu een heel nieuwe titel bovendrijven. Het bedrijf B25 Productions, dat de film zal produceren, liet de titel 'Eclipse' registreren, al zijn alle bewijzen daarvan even snel terug verwijderd.

In april beginnen de opnames van ‘Bond 25', zoals de nieuwe film over de Britse superspion - en de laatste met acteur Daniel Craig in de hoofdrol - voorlopig genoemd wordt. Over de echte titel wordt angstvallig gezwegen. Maar in februari werd in de nieuwsbrief van Production Weekly gewag gemaakt van ‘Bond 25 w/t Shatterhand’. Die naam verwijst naar een alias dat slechterik Ernst Stavro Blofeld in het boek ‘You Only Live Twice’ van Ian Fleming gebruikt.

Producer Barbara Broccoli heeft ondertussen bevestigd dat de nieuwe film zeker niet ‘Shatterhand’ zal heten, met onderstaande foto op Instagram.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Nu lijkt het er dus op dat ‘Eclipse' wel eens de nieuwe naam van ‘Bond 25' zou kunnen zijn, aangezien de naam als werktitel geregistreerd werd door B25 Productions, die de film zal produceren. Zoals gezegd, is het bewijs snel verwijderd, maar via deze link is de aanvraag nog te bekijken. Of dit uiteindelijk de officiële titel zal zijn, moet nog blijken. Voorlopig heeft Broccoli nog niets van zich laten horen.

De film, die geregisseerd wordt door Cary Fukunaga, zou op 8 april 2020 in de bioscoop verschijnen.