Matthias Schoenaerts speelt gevangene in ‘The Mustang’: “Ik heb hierdoor respect gekregen voor Kim Kardashian” Isabelle Deridder

21 oktober 2019

10u00 0 Film In zijn nieuwe Amerikaanse film ‘The Mustang’ kruipt Matthias Schoenaerts in de huid van Roman Coleman, een gevangene in de Nevada State Prison. Een rol waarbij Matthias zich opnieuw van z’n meest intense kant mag laten zien. “Ik denk dat het vanaf het begin wel duidelijk was dat we geen Disneyfilm à la ‘The Lion King’ gingen maken”, lacht de acteur.

Voor de Disneyfans op hun achterste poten gaan staan: Matthias heeft niets tegen dat soort tekenfilms. “Ik vind ‘The Lion King geweldig, maar in ‘The Mustang’ - waarbij Hollywoodlegende Robert Redford fungeert als uitvoerend producent - gaat het om een heel ander soort emoties”, verduidelijkt hij. “Roman is een heel getroebleerd iemand, en daarbij was het vooral belangrijk om echte, rauwe gevoelens te tonen. Die merk je heel duidelijk wanneer Roman aan de slag gaat met wilde paarden, de zogenaamde mustangs. Het was heel bijzonder allemaal, des te meer omdat we de film op 23 dagen gemaakt hebben. Intens, zeker omdat we ook nog eens draaiden in de woestijn. Maar dat heeft er wel toe bijgedragen dat het zo’n straffe film is geworden.”

Al waren de gevoelens van Roman niet het enige dat Schoenaerts onder de aandacht wilde brengen. Samen met regisseuse Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre wil Matthias via deze film ook oproepen om na te denken over de manier waarop mensen - na het plegen van een misdaad - worden vastgezet. “Ik denk dat je in de eerste plaats moet proberen om gevangenen hun waardigheid terug te geven”, aldus de acteur. “Iemand in een isoleercel gooien en hen daar laten wegrotten: dat helpt niet. Daar ben ik me heel erg van bewust geworden tijdens het draaien.”

Gelukkig zijn er in Amerika ook bekende mensen die zich inzetten voor gevangenen, stelt Schoenaerts. “Zo is Jane Fonda daar al meer dan dertig jaar mee bezig. Jay Z heeft dan weer vijftig miljoen dollar geïnvesteerd in ‘the prison reform system’. Zelfs Kim Kardashian heeft zich in de strijd gegooid om gevangenen vrij te krijgen die een heel zware straf kregen voor een kleine misdaad. Haar team van advocaten heeft ondertussen al meer dan 200 mensen vrij gekregen. Daarvoor krijgt ze mijn respect, echt waar. Wat mensen ook van haar denken: wat ze hier doet is erg waardevol.”

Sponsors gezocht

Hoewel films maken nog steeds de hoofdbezigheid is van Schoenaerts, heeft hij minstens zo’n grote passie voor graffiti. Onder de naam Zenith heeft Matthias al heel wat streetart gemaakt, zowel in binnen- als buitenland. Al ligt z’n meest recente project - waarbij graffiti-artiesten van over de hele wereld monumentale muren in Antwerpen zullen beschilderen - wel tijdelijk stil. “Momenteel heb ik het druk met filmen, maar dat project gaat er echt van komen”, klinkt het bij de acteur. “Al ben ik wel nog steeds op zoek naar deftige sponsors die mij niet willen uitbuiten.”