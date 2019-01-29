Margot Robbie toont eerste beeld van Harley Quinn-spinoff 'Birds Of Prey’ MVO

07u26 0 Film Actrice Margot Robbie (28) toonde via Instagram het eerste beeld van haar nieuwe Harley Quinn-film, ‘Birds Of Prey’.

Robbie deelde een kiekje van zichzelf in kostuum, zodat fans zich een beeld kunnen vormen bij de nieuwe prent. “Heb je mij gemist?”, schreef ze daarbij. ‘Birds Of Prey’ komt er na het succes van Robbie’s personage Harley Quinn is de DC-film ‘Suicide Squad’. Ze krijgt nu haar eigen spinoff. De film zou in 2020 in de bioscopen te zien zijn.

Daarnaast werkt Robbie ook nog aan andere projecten. Zo is ze binnenkort te zien als Barbie in een film over de beroemde speelgoedpop.