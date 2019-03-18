Leonardo DiCaprio en Brad Pitt poseren voor het eerst samen op filmposter MVO

18 maart 2019

21u07 0 Film De nieuwste Quentin Tarantino-film, ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’, heeft zijn eerste poster. We zien hoofdrollen Brad Pitt en Leonardo DiCaprio, die voor het eerst samen in een film spelen.

In de prent speelt DiCaprio een gevallen acteur uit een Western-serie, Rick Dalton. Pitt wordt Cliff Booth, die al jarenlang de stuntman van Dalton is. De twee proberen het opnieuw te maken in een Hollywood dat ze eigenlijk niet meer herkennen. Maar Rick heeft een hele beroemde buurvrouw... Sharon Tate. Die laatste wordt het bekendste slachtoffer van de zogenaamde ‘familie’ van Charles Manson in 1969.

De rol van Tate wordt vertolkt door ‘Suicide Squad’-actrice Margot Robbie. Zij werkte al samen met Leonardo op de set van ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’. Andere rollen zijn weggelegd voor acteurs als Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Lena Dunham, Dakota Fanning en vele anderen.

De film wordt op 26 juni vrijgegeven in de VS. De originele releasedatum was gepland voor 9 augustus, op de vijftigste verjaardag van de moorden op Tate en haar vrienden, maar die datum vond men te ongevoelig en werd achteruitgeschoven wegens mogelijke controverse.