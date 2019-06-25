Klein meisje van 7 uit ‘Avengers’ wordt gepest sinds ze bekend is MVO

19u16 0 Film “I love you 3000", wie dat zinnetje uit ‘Avengers: Endgame’ herkent denkt meteen aan Lexi Rabe, want zij speelde het dochtertje van Iron Man-held Tony Stark (acteur Robert Downey Jr.) in de film. Jammer genoeg wordt het jonge meisje - ze is nog maar zeven - nu gepest omdat ze bekend is.

Lexi’s ouders trokken naar sociale media om het probleem aan te kaarten. De wel heel jonge actrice wordt namelijk gepest, en dan vooral door Avengers-fans die geen handtekening of foto van Lexi konden bemachtigen.

“Ik haat dat we dit moeten posten”, schrijft haar moeder op Instagram, bij een filmpje waarin Lexi zelf haar zegje doet. “Maar Lexi wordt gepest, en dit is het soort gedrag dat ervoor zorgt dat celebrities hun huis nooit meer willen verlaten en geen fans meer willen ontmoeten. Hou je mening alsjeblieft voor jezelf zodat Lexi in een vrije wereld kan opgroeien. Ze is een normaal kind, als ze stout is krijgt ze straf, maar dat doen we niét in het openbaar. Soms hebben we haast en lijken we een beetje slechtgezind, sorry daarvoor, maar dat kan gebeuren! Als iemand ons een handtekening vraagt, zeggen we bijna altijd ja. Maar op een slechte dag kan het dat we daar gewoon geen tijd voor hebben. We zijn niet perfect!”

“Als je ziet dat je kind bang is om zichzelf te zijn in het openbaar, moet je aan de alarmbel trekken. Wij als ouders geven Lexi strenge regels, maar ook veel ruimte om fouten te maken en daarvan te leren. Ze zou niet op de set van een film kunnen staan als ze geen lief, braaf kind was. Dus iedereen die iets anders over haar denkt omdat ze haar één keer in een slechte bui hebben gezien... Wel, ze is zeven! Dus als je ons in het openbaar ziet heb je geen recht om over haar te oordelen.”

Wereldrecord

Lexi was te zien als Morgan Stark is de razend populaire film ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Haar verhaallijn was belangrijk voor het plot, omdat Iron Man Stark uiteindelijk het leven laat. ‘Endgame’ is goed op weg om de meest succesvolle film aller tijden te worden, gezien verwacht wordt dat de prent het box office record van ‘Avatar’ zal breken. Dus gepest of niet, Lexi heeft in ieder geval al een héél indrukwekkende job om op haar toekomstige cv te zetten.