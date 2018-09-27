Joke Devynck laat zich kaalscheren voor filmrol TK

27 september 2018

07u05

Bron: Het Nieuwsblad 0 Film Een job als actrice vergt af en toe een opoffering. Vraag maar aan Joke Devynck, die al haar haren zag verdwijnen voor haar nieuwe film 'All of Us'.

Deze week zijn de opnames gestart van 'All of Us', een nieuwe speelfilm van regisseur-scenarist Willem Wallyn. Die draait rond een aantal terminale patiënten die samen in een zelfhulpgroep zitten, die geleid wordt door een therapeute zonder ervaring (Barbara Sarafian). Een tragikomedie, zeg maar.

Devynck wist ook een rol in de film te bemachtigen, maar daar hoorde wel een voorwaarde bij: ze moest zich laten kaalscheren, wat ze ook deed. "Beetje bang en opgewonden", kondigde ze het nieuws aan op Instagram. Het resultaat laat ze evenwel nog niet zien, maar we zijn nu al onder de indruk van haar tulbandkunsten.

Joke en Barbara zijn overigens niet de enige bekende namen die in 'All of Us' opduiken. Met onder meer Maaike Neuville, Gilles De Schryver, Wim Opbrouck, Bruno Vanden Broecke en Ella Leyers wist Wallyn een echte sterrencast te verzamelen.