Internationale verschrikking 'The Nun' is in werkelijkheid deze knappe actrice

02 oktober 2018

16u14 2 Film Bonnie Aarons (39) is geen onbekende in de horrorwereld, al zal je haar niet meteen herkennen op straat. In 'The Nun' kreeg ze voor het eerst een belangrijke hoofdrol, zij het dan als de demonische non zelf.

In 2016 speelde ze de non al eens in 'The Conjuring'. Het personage was zo schrikwekkend dat ze dit jaar haar eigen film kreeg. Aarons wilde altijd al een carrière als actrice, maar kreeg vaak te horen dat ze 'niet de looks had voor Hollywood'. Vanwege haar scherpe trekken kreeg ze maar al te vaak de rol van schurk voorgeschoteld, iets wat ze ondertussen volledig omarmd heeft.

'The Nun' regisseur Corin Hardy verklaart dat hij het zelfs nooit heeft overwogen om de non te recasten voor haar eigen grote prent. "Ik zei zelfs meteen: ik hoop dat de actrice die haar altijd al speelde nog beschikbaar is. Ze heeft zo'n interessant gezicht. Ik wilde écht niemand anders."

Zelf ziet Aarons er de humor wel van in. "Horrorfilms zijn goed voor de gezondheid," grapte ze op de première. "Je krijgt een adrenalinerush. Dat helpt tegen depressie en maakt endorfines vrij. Dat zijn stoffen waar je gelukkig van wordt."

Hardy bevestigt dat Bonnie het gewéldig vond om 'The Nun' te zijn. "Op de set liep ze tussen opnames door rond in kostuum en deed ze de crew schrikken," lacht hij. "Iedereen was constant op zijn hoede."

Op de rode loper zou je haar er echter nooit uithalen, want onder al die griezelige make-up en lange zwarte gewaden schuilt een knappe actrice.