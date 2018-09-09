Internationale pers onder de indruk van 'Beautiful Boy': "Ergens in de helft begon ik te huilen, en ik ben niet meer gestopt"

Film Fest Gent sluit af met 'Beautiful Boy' van Felix van Groeningen
Film Felix Van Groeningens eerste Engelstalige film 'Beautiful Boy', het verhaal over een vader en zijn drugsverslaafde zoon, ging gisteren in premìere op het filmfestival in Toronto. Sindsdien kan de prent op veel internationale lof rekenen.

"Een ernstig maar authentiek drama over een drugsverslaving dat weet te ontroeren", schrijft Variety. Entertainment Weekly gaat nog een stapje verder en zegt: "Het was bijna verontrustend goed." Ook bloggers zijn laaiend enthousiast. "Ik ben ergens halverwege beginnen huilen, en ik ben gewoon niet meer gestopt," schrijft Jack Smart van Backstage.

"Op zijn best is dit een hartbrekend detective drama over een vader die vastzit in een cirkel van angst en minachting, en zijn drugsverslaafde zoon probeert te helpen. In het ergste geval is dit een somber drama over een familie die uit elkaar valt, waarin er op het randje van sadistische intensiteit op hun verdriet gefocust wordt. Met mindere acteerprestaties had deze film in het water gevallen, maar Chalamet en Carell overstegen het verhaal telkens weer." 

Het was dus niet alleen de film zelf, maar ook de acteurs die op lofzang konden rekenen. Timothée Chalamet, als de drugverslaafde Nic, en Steve Carell als vader David Sheff, die hem probeert te redden van zichzelf. "Deze twee acteurs accentueren dit pakkende verhaal met hun krachtige, meeslepende performances."

"De film is verrassend echt, en bevat een Oscar-waardige prestatie van de 'Call Me By Your Name'-ster," meent The Guardian. "De prent heeft een duidelijke 'zo is het nu eenmaal' kwaliteit die je vanaf de openingsscène al laat weten: we gaan het hier niet verbloemen. De verhaalstructuur van Felix Van Groeningen toont op een slimme manier aan dat niémand klaar is om met een situatie als deze om te gaan, in een puzzel van schuld, frustratie en emotie." 

'Beautiful Boy' is vanaf 22 november in de Belgische zalen te zien.

Reacties

