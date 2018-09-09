Internationale pers onder de indruk van 'Beautiful Boy': "Ergens in de helft begon ik te huilen, en ik ben niet meer gestopt" MVO

09 september 2018

10u05 0 Film Felix Van Groeningens eerste Engelstalige film 'Beautiful Boy', het verhaal over een vader en zijn drugsverslaafde zoon, ging gisteren in premìere op het filmfestival in Toronto. Sindsdien kan de prent op veel internationale lof rekenen.

"Een ernstig maar authentiek drama over een drugsverslaving dat weet te ontroeren", schrijft Variety. Entertainment Weekly gaat nog een stapje verder en zegt: "Het was bijna verontrustend goed." Ook bloggers zijn laaiend enthousiast. "Ik ben ergens halverwege beginnen huilen, en ik ben gewoon niet meer gestopt," schrijft Jack Smart van Backstage.

"Op zijn best is dit een hartbrekend detective drama over een vader die vastzit in een cirkel van angst en minachting, en zijn drugsverslaafde zoon probeert te helpen. In het ergste geval is dit een somber drama over een familie die uit elkaar valt, waarin er op het randje van sadistische intensiteit op hun verdriet gefocust wordt. Met mindere acteerprestaties had deze film in het water gevallen, maar Chalamet en Carell overstegen het verhaal telkens weer."

Acteerprestaties

Het was dus niet alleen de film zelf, maar ook de acteurs die op lofzang konden rekenen. Timothée Chalamet, als de drugverslaafde Nic, en Steve Carell als vader David Sheff, die hem probeert te redden van zichzelf. "Deze twee acteurs accentueren dit pakkende verhaal met hun krachtige, meeslepende performances."

"De film is verrassend echt, en bevat een Oscar-waardige prestatie van de 'Call Me By Your Name'-ster," meent The Guardian. "De prent heeft een duidelijke 'zo is het nu eenmaal' kwaliteit die je vanaf de openingsscène al laat weten: we gaan het hier niet verbloemen. De verhaalstructuur van Felix Van Groeningen toont op een slimme manier aan dat niémand klaar is om met een situatie als deze om te gaan, in een puzzel van schuld, frustratie en emotie."

'Beautiful Boy' is vanaf 22 november in de Belgische zalen te zien.

THIS is absolutely the BEST MOVIE I’ve seen at #TIFF18 so far! WATCH me & @PNemiroff review #BeautifulBoy w/ #SteveCarell & #TimotheeChalamet for @ColliderVideo right HERE: https://t.co/HJaCpc5jiC pic.twitter.com/X3keZ9r3oU Scott Mantz(@ MovieMantz) link

Somewhere in the middle of Beautiful Boy I started crying and did not stop until the end. The editing & music are fantastic. Chalamet acts his face off. There's a shot of Maura Tierney that made me YELP. She is the real deal. Jack Smart(@ JackSmartWrites) link

"Beautiful Boy isn't the movie I expected, and that's a good thing." Our full review here. #TIFF18 #BeautifulBoy https://t.co/10YacRxdVd pic.twitter.com/XooRFe4SHH CinemaBlend(@ CinemaBlend) link

#BeautifulBoy is a moving and quite poetic look at a fractured family fighting addiction. The wins, the losses, the sacrifices, the everything. Will be a tough but therapeutic watch for parents in similar situations. Carell and Chalamet are both great pic.twitter.com/TH04MB7s5T Erik Davis(@ ErikDavis) link

BEAUTIFUL BOY isn’t the kind of movie you really “enjoy” — but it’s a heart breakingly raw look at how addiction isn’t one of those things that “happens to other people.” It can happen to all of us.



Carell/Chalamet are astounding together.



See this one — but prepare yourself. pic.twitter.com/k5S18vcabK Jake Hamilton(@ JakesTakes) link