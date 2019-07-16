Grappig: Brad Pitt legt Leonardo DiCaprio het vuur aan de schenen: "Kon je echt niet mee op die deur in 'Titanic'?” SD

16 juli 2019

22u14 0 Film Tijdens een vragenrondje voor de film ‘Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood’ werd Leonardo DiCaprio (44) het vuur aan de schenen gelegd. De interviewer wilde weten of Jack uit de film ‘Titanic' het eigenlijk had kunnen overleven, en ook Brad Pitt (55) en Margot Robbie (29) deden een duit in het zakje.

“De grootste filmcontroverse aller tijden: had Jack op de deur gepast op het einde van ‘Titanic’?”, vroeg journalist Joshua Horowitz tijdens een interview aan acteur Leonardo DiCaprio. Er gaan namelijk al langer theorieën de ronde dat Jack - die in de film zichzelf opoffert en doodvriest - gewoon naast zijn geliefde Rose op de deur had gepast. Maar Leonardo, die Jack speelde, schudde glimlachend zijn hoofd en antwoordde droog: “Geen commentaar.” Maar zijn collega’s lieten hem er niet zo gemakkelijk vanaf komen, en onderwierpen hem ook aan een vragenvuur. Zo zei Brad Pitt: “Ik ga het zeker nog eens opnieuw terugkijken nu. Maar zou het lukken? Kon je echt niet mee op de deur?” En Leonardo antwoordde opnieuw: “Geen commentaar.”



Margot Robbie - die toegaf dat ze tranen met tuiten gehuild had tijdens het specifieke fragment - wilde dan weer weten of Leonardo speciaal gevraagd had om de deur kleiner te maken. Haar collega kon alleen maar giechelen: “Zoals ik al zei: ik heb echt geen enkele commentaar.”