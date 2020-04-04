Goed nieuws: Marvel vindt schrijver voor derde ‘Ant-Man’-film TDS

04 april 2020

17u33

Bron: ANP 3 Film Jeff Loveness, schrijver voor onder meer de cartoonserie ‘Rick and Morty’, mag het script van de Marvel-film ‘Ant-Man 3' gaan schrijven, meldt The Hollywood Reporter. Volgens het vakblad werd de deal gesloten vlak voordat Hollywood op slot ging vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus.

De scenarist zou al begonnen zijn met het schrijven van het vervolg op ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ uit 2018. De regie is opnieuw in handen van Peyton Reed, die ook het eerste deel uit 2015 en de sequel regisseerde. Paul Rudd neemt zeer waarschijnlijk weer de rol van de minuscule superheld Ant-Man op zich.

Het is nog onduidelijk wanneer er begonnen kan worden met filmen. Andere Marvel-films ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ en ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ zouden dit jaar geschoten worden, maar vanwege het coronavirus liggen ook die producties tijdelijk stil.