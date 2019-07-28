Er zit maar één echt shot in ‘The Lion King’: “Ik wilde zien of de mensen het zouden merken”

Film Of je nu fan bent van de remake van ‘The Lion King' of niet, je kan niet ontkennen dat het een sterk staaltje CGI is. Of toch voor 99,9 procent, want regisseur Jon Favreau heeft nu toegegeven dat hij toch één echt shot verstopt heeft in de film.

Op Twitter meldde Favreau dat zijn remake van de populaire Disney-klassieker welgeteld 1.490 shots telt. “Die zijn allemaal gecreëerd door animators en CG-artiesten.” Op één na dan. “Ik heb één enkel shot in de film gestopt dat we zelf gefotografeerd hebben in Afrika. Gewoon om te zien of iemand het zou merken.” 

Het beeld in kwestie zit helemaal aan het begin van de film, bij de start van ‘The Circle of Life’. Het gaat om het iconische beeld van de opkomende zon.

