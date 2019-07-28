Er zit maar één echt shot in ‘The Lion King’: “Ik wilde zien of de mensen het zouden merken”
Op Twitter meldde Favreau dat zijn remake van de populaire Disney-klassieker welgeteld 1.490 shots telt. “Die zijn allemaal gecreëerd door animators en CG-artiesten.” Op één na dan. “Ik heb één enkel shot in de film gestopt dat we zelf gefotografeerd hebben in Afrika. Gewoon om te zien of iemand het zou merken.”
Het beeld in kwestie zit helemaal aan het begin van de film, bij de start van ‘The Circle of Life’. Het gaat om het iconische beeld van de opkomende zon.
This is the only real shot in #TheLionKing. There are 1490 rendered shots created by animators and CG artists. I slipped in one single shot that we actually photographed in Africa to see if anyone would notice. It is the first shot of the movie that begins The Circle of Life. pic.twitter.com/CO0spSyCv4 link
Reacties