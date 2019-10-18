Elton John zingt tijdens filmopvoering duet met acteur die hem speelt in biopic Redactie

Bron: ANP 0 Film Bij een speciale vertoning van de film ‘Rocketman’, over het leven van Elton John, werden bezoekers donderdagavond in Los Angeles verrast met een optreden van de zanger zelf. Volgens CNN zong Elton samen met acteur Taron Egerton, die hem in de biopic speelt, het nummer ‘(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again’ uit de film live mee.

Het was de eerste keer dat Elton en Taron het nummer, dat ze speciaal voor de film samen opnamen, live ten gehore brachten. De twee werden tijdens de opvoering van ‘(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again’ begeleid door het Hollywood Symphony Orchestra, dat tijdens de rest van de film alle nummers live meespeelde in de zaal.

Samen met de zangers kwamen ook Eltons vaste tekstschrijver Bernie Taupin en actrice Bryce Dallas Howard, die de rol van Eltons moeder vertolkt, het podium op. Elton en Taron sloten de vertoning af met een uitvoering van de hit ‘Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me’.